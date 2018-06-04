Southwest Missouri Woman Says Man Blackmailing Her With Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri woman says she is being blackmailed by a California man who is threatening to send a nude webcam video of her to her friends and workplace if she doesn't pay him $5,000.

The 38-year-old Springfield woman told police she had been recorded as a "full nude web-cam girl" for a singles website. The woman says the website "matched" her, based on personality, with a man Nov. 10.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the woman received emails from the San Diego man threatening to release the video unless she paid him. She went to police Friday with emails from the man referencing a video involving the naked woman and her "lovers."

Police say the woman declined to answer questions about whether any of the videos involved other people.