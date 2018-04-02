Southwest plane makes unplanned landing in Missouri in storm

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Southwest Airlines says one of its flights made an unplanned landing at Kansas City International Airport after experiencing severe turbulence during rough weather.

The Kansas City Star reports that the flight was headed from Chicago to Austin, Texas, on Wednesday afternoon. A Southwest spokesman says the flight crew decided to land in Kansas City for a safety check "out of an abundance of caution."

Crews checked the plane for damage before it was cleared to continue on its way. The flight was carrying about 175 passengers and crew. Airport spokesman Joe McBride says the passengers were taken off the aircraft and moved into the gate area during the delay.

No injuries were reported.