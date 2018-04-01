Southwestern Missouri authorities investigating 2 deaths

By: The Associated Press

WILLARD (AP) - Southwestern Missouri authorities are investigating a possible murder-suicide at a home just east of Willard.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Greene County deputies were called to a home Tuesday night to check on residents who haven't been heard from for several days.

The sheriff's office says deputies found the bodies of a 36-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman inside the residence.

Autopsies are scheduled for later in the week to determine the pair's cause of death.