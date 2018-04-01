Space Heater Blamed for Deadly Mo. Fire

UNIVERSITY CITY (AP) - Investigators are blaming a space heater for a house fire that killed a St. Louis County man.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the victim was identified Wednesday as 51-year-old Wardie R. Neely Jr.

Neely was taken from the single-family University City home Tuesday afternoon to a hospital, where he died a short time later.

University City Assistant Fire Chief David Crismon says living-room drapes were ignited by a space heater fueled by natural gas. Crismon says the heater had been placed too close to the drapes.

Crews brought the fire under control within about 20 minutes.