Spagnuolo Now 10-34 as Rams Stagger Home

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Job security has to be keeping Steve Spagnuolo up nights. After the latest dispiriting loss, he is just 10-34 as St. Louis Rams coach. Spagnuolo met with owner Stan Kroenke after the Rams mustered only 157 total yards in Sunday's shutout loss the San Francisco 49ers.

He said the talk was all about the game and not his future. Spagnuolo said it was great that Kroenke worked the locker room, encouraging players, but declined to say whether he, too, got a comforting pat on the shoulder.

The Rams (2-10) made a six-game victory improvement last year and played for the NFC West title in the season finale. With Seattle up next, they are now staring at a top three pick for the fourth time in five years.