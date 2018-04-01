Spagnuolo Now 10-34 as Rams Stagger Home

6 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, December 06 2011 Dec 6, 2011 Tuesday, December 06, 2011 10:21:13 AM CST December 06, 2011 in Football
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Job security has to be keeping Steve Spagnuolo up nights. After the latest dispiriting loss, he is just 10-34 as St. Louis Rams coach. Spagnuolo met with owner Stan Kroenke after the Rams mustered only 157 total yards in Sunday's shutout loss the San Francisco 49ers.

He said the talk was all about the game and not his future. Spagnuolo said it was great that Kroenke worked the locker room, encouraging players, but declined to say whether he, too, got a comforting pat on the shoulder.

The Rams (2-10) made a six-game victory improvement last year and played for the NFC West title in the season finale. With Seattle up next, they are now staring at a top three pick for the fourth time in five years.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 27°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
11pm 25°
12am 26°
1am 26°
2am 26°