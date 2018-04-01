Sparks Fly in CMU's Win Over Roosevelt

FAYETTE, MO -- Central Methodist pounded out 14 runs and 19 hits on Friday night in a 14-2 defeat of Roosevelt. The Eagles (3-4) defeated the Lakers (0-4) after a 74 minute delay due to technical difficulties in the bottom of the third inning.

The visitors jumped ahead 1-0 in the first inning. Steve Schwartz led off the inning with a double and later scored on a passed ball.

Daniel Peters put Central Methodist up for good with a two-run single up the middle in the third inning. The delay in the game occurred after Peter's at-bat when sparks blew from a power line behind the left field fence. The transformer was not the only thing that erupted, as the long break seemed to spark the Eagle offense. A hit-by-pitch and back-to-back singles led to a five-run third inning for the home team.

Central Methodist added five runs over the next three innings and four in the eighth to seal the victory.

Peters went 2-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored. Neal DeMartin, Dustin Ray, Brennen Wood and Kyle Poynter drove in two runs apiece. Matt Gessner batted 3-of-5 at the plate.

Tim Storrs led Roosevelt offensively, going 3-for-4 at the plate.

Drew Greiwe (1-1) picked up the victory, tossing five innings, allowing one runs, none earned, on two hits while fanning 11.

Alex Miramontes (0-2) dropped the decision, giving up six earned runs on eight hits in 3.2 innings pitched. The Eagles did much of their damage against Miramontes after the delay in the game.

Central Methodist will host Roosevelt for a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch from Estes Field is set for 11 a.m.