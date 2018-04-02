Special April Election to Settle Cape Girardeau Deer Hunt Dispute

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - After nearly a year of controversy, Cape Girardeau residents will vote on whether to allow bowhunting of deer inside city limits.

The Southeast Missouri reports the election in April will be the first referendum in the city's history.

The city council voted Monday not to repeal an ordinance it passed in July that allowed the hunt. That put the issue to a public vote because of a successful initiative petition that sought either a repeal or an election.

The special election is expected to cost about $25,000.

Opponents say the deer hunt is unsafe and better methods exist to cull the deer herd.

Supporters say it is needed to reduce a growing deer population that is causing traffic accidents and ruining landscaping.