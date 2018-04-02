Special Elections For House Seats

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A February election will be held to fill three vacancies in the state House. Elections will be held to replace Republican Carl Bearden of St. Charles, Democrat Fred Kratky of St. Louis, and Republican Nathan Cooper of Cape Girardeau. All three recently resigned. Bearden was the number-two House leader when he left for a job at a new lobbying, fundraising and public relations firm. Kratky stepped down after becoming the chief executive officer at the St. Louis Association of Realtors. Cooper resigned after pleading guilty in federal court to participating in an immigration fraud scheme. Local political party committees will choose the candidates for the elections.