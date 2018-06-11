Special master to probe Missouri death penalty case claims

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former Missouri Supreme Court chief justice will sort out whether the state accessed jailhouse visitor logs and telephone recordings to get defense strategy of a man accused in the deaths of two sisters forced off an abandoned Mississippi River bridge.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Mike Wolff has been appointed special master in Reginald Clemons' January death penalty retrial. Wolff will determine if the state's attorney general's office violated attorney-client privilege or learned identities of defense expert witnesses when it subpoenaed the jail logs and recordings of Clemons' phone calls at the jail.

Clemons spent 22 years on death row before a judge last year granted a retrial.

Clemons was among four men convicted in the 1991 deaths of 20-year-old Julie Kerry and her 19-year-old sister, Robin.