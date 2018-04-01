Special Olympians get Checked for 'A-game' Teeth

COLUMBIA - Athletes at this year's Special Olympics got free dental screenings Thursday.

Dentists with the Missouri Dental Association conducted the screenings as part of the special smiles program. This program is part of the Special Olympics healthy athletes initiative.

Dentists, hygienists and assistants volunteered at the event. The initiative educates special olympians and their caregivers about oral health.

"If they're having any particular concerns or problems that need urgent care, we're looking for things that may need treatment in the future," Dr. Bryan Foote said. "We also have a way that we can link the patient to a dentist, if needed, in their particular area."

The screenings will run until 3 p.m. on the second floor of the MU Student Center.