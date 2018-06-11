Special Olympic Competitors Head for National Games

Julie Wright is a volunteer coach and has two sons participating in the games. She says the Special Olympics is the best organization her family has ever been involved with.

"I feel that Special Olympics, in itself, obviously is a sporting event. But more than that, I also think it's a movement, it's about changing people's opinions," explained Wright.

This year the teams are made up of unified partners. One person with no disability is paired up with each athlete to compete together.

"Well, I think for the athletes it's going to give them the opportunity to take on a leadership role and be more independent. And really it's a family thing. I mean my entire family is involved," said Wright.

The two buses left about 9 a.m. and were escorted by more than eight police cars. More than 3,000 athletes from all 50 states will participate in the games. Athletes made stops in Moberly, Macon, Kirksville, and Lancaster along the way.