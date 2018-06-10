Special prosecutor appointed in St. Louis police shooting

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A special prosecutor has been appointed in a fatal police shooting in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that attorney Hal Goldsmith will serve as special prosecutor to review the investigation into the January shooting death of 19-year-old Isaac Holmes. Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce requested the special prosecutor because of a potential conflict of interest.

Police said Holmes emerged from a stolen car and refused to drop a gun before being shot by police. His relatives doubt the police account.

The police department's Force Investigative Unit does not recommend whether charges should or should not be filed, but provides a summary of findings for the prosecutor's review.

Joyce sought the special prosecutor because one of the officers involved in the shooting worked in her office previously.