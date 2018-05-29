Special prosecutor says Greitens probe continues
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The special prosecutor considering whether to refile an invasion of privacy charge against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says the investigation continues, even though the governor is resigning.
The Republican governor announced Tuesday that he will step down on Friday. A short time later, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said in a statement that her office had reached "fair and just resolution" on criminal charges against Greitens.
Gardner said only that more details would be released Wednesday.
A felony indictment in February accused Greitens of taking an unauthorized and compromising photo of a St. Louis woman during an extramarital affair in 2015
The charge was dropped earlier this month, but Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker was appointed special prosecutor to consider whether to refile it.
Baker says in a statement that the investigation is ongoing and will continue "until our work on the case is completed." She says no deals have been made by her office with Greitens' attorneys.
In other responses, a national Republican operative says the resignation of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens could help Republicans unify before an important U.S. Senate race
Greitens announced his resignation Tuesday while facing a criminal charge and a legislative investigation that could have led to impeachment.
Some Republicans were worried that Greitens' issues could cause problems for GOP Senate candidate and state Attorney General Josh Hawley in his challenge of Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill.
But two people with close ties to Republican officials in Washington and Missouri told The Associated Press there was no coordinated effort to push Greitens out.
Senate Leadership Fund President Steven Law says Greitens resignation could help unify Missouri Republicans.
It also could free up money. Some donors had been approached recently to contribute to Greitens' legal defense fund.