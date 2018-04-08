Special Session Starts

A special legislative session got under way Monday, with an apparent consensus to raise the annual tax credits that can be issued under the Quality Jobs program. That program aids businesses that add jobs paying at least the county average wage and covering at least half their employees' health insurance premiums. Supporters want to raise the program's annual tax credit cap from $12 million to $40 million. Lawmakers also will consider a measure to speed up the repair of Missouri bridges. The Senate had a full chamber Monday, but just 10 House members showed up for their five-minute opening session.