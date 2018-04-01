Speeding in New Franklin

"I told them I said if everybody would just butt out and leave the cops alone, I said they could do their job and you know, stop all the speeding," said resident Betty Murdock.

Murdock believes someone in New Franklin's government is telling police not to issue many tickets.

"I don't know who it is, but whoever it is needs to just keep quiet and let them do their job," she said.

The city's attorney, Greg Robinson, who was present at the meeting, says the accusations are unfounded.

"There were some people complaining that they thought the police have been told to back off and they're have been some complaints made by a number of people," Robinson said.

Robinson insists New Franklin's two officers are doing a good job enforcing the law.

"They've been enforcing, in fact, forcing that speed limit more aggressively in the last year than they have been before," he said.

The number of speeding tickets issued in July 2006 was three, but that number jumped to 58 this year. In August of 2006, there were eight and again the number increased to 52 this year. And in September last year there were seven tickets, but 26 last month. The speed limit in town is 30 on Highway 5, but 55 outside city limits.