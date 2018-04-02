Speedy Growth on Highway 54

Drivers like Pam Shackelford use Highway 54 a lot.

"If you want to get somewhere fast, 54 between here and Jeff City--that's the way to go," Shackelford said.

Bill Elder, an MU analyst says Highway 54 between Kingdom City and Jefferson City is a growth corridor.

"People like to be close to a major corridor so that they can get where they like to go," Elder said. "They like to see the development happen just far enough away so that they can't hear the traffic, but they want to be able to get where they want to go quickly."

Population growth was the highest around Missouri's interstates and major highways in 2006.

Highway 54 is the easiest way for drivers to get from Callway county to Jefferson City or vice-versa. Right now, more than 43,000 people live in Callaway county, that's a 5% increase since 2000.

"There's a general trend in the country, to see growth occurring on the fringes of metropolitan areas," Elder said. "Land is less expensive, frankly, and housing developments can be more affordable in that way."

Elder says the population rise is from people moving into Callaway county. He expects the area will continue to grow.