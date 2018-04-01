Spence Criticizes Nixon on Missouri Economy

MOBERLY - Republican governor candidate Dave Spence is using a failed sweetener manufacturing plan to criticize Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon's handling of economic development.

Spence campaigned in Moberly, which was to be home to Mamtek U.S., a proposed $39 million industrial development. The deal fell through and the former head of the company is facing fraud and stealing charges. Up to $17 million in state incentives were authorized for the project but never paid.

Spence said Wednesday the Mamtek problems could have been avoided with "a lick of common sense." He called it an example of seeking publicity and not doing sufficient research and due diligence.

Nixon campaign spokeswoman Channing Ansley says no state tax money was lost in the failed project because Missouri had strong protections in place.