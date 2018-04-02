Spence Kicks off College Republicans Meeting

COLUMBIA-- Close to a hundred students met this evening to hear from republican candidate for governor of Missouri Dave Spence. The College Republicans brought Spence in to its first meeting to discuss his efforts and focus as he prepares for the election.



"He got a lot of kids excited to join the College of Republicans... so we're glad to have him," said Chair of College Republicans A.J. Feather.

Spence spoke about the importance of higher education funding, and how he believes it is necessary to create a well-trained work force.

"It's something that I think is the backbone of our state, and I think we need to get back to it. We need to have a well trained work force and I think we need to back up the parents who work so hard to send their kids to school."

Spence told the crowd he felt confident his business background will give him the strength needed to do the job.

"I am a fresh voice and a refreshing alternative to the career politicians. I am trying to go in there as a business leader, a family person," said Spence, a Mizzou alum. And he feels confident he has a grasp on what Missouri needs most.

"I've gone to every part of this state and the symptoms are the same. People are worried about tomorrow, they're worried about jobs, they're worried about putting food on their table and I want to be the leader that returns Missouri to it's once prominent state."

Spence headed off to Moberly after the meeting to speak at the Randolph Area Pachyderm Club meeting also taking place Tuesday night.

We have been in contact with the Missouri Democratic Party, and are waiting for comment.