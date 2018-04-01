Spence Puts $500K More Into Mo. Governor's Bid

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Dave Spence has put an additional $500,000 into his campaign to unseat Democratic Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon.

The Missouri Ethics Commission website shows that Spence made the loan earlier this week. He has now given and loaned his campaign a total of $4.5 million.

The latest loan comes after finance reports released Monday showed Spence's campaign with less cash than Nixon's. The incumbent governor reported more than $4.9 million in his campaign account as of the start of October, compared with $1.5 million for Spence.

Nixon and Spence also have been aided by money from the Democratic and Republican governors' associations.