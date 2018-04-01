Splashy A-B Ads Tackle Lawsuit Over Watery Beer

ST. LOUIS - The maker of Budweiser is using splashy newspaper ads to poke fun at a lawsuit that alleges its beer is watered down.

In full-page ads in U.S. newspapers nationwide Sunday, Anheuser-Busch InBev shows one of the 71 million cans of drinking water it has sent to the American Red Cross and other relief organizations in disasters.

"They must have tested one of these," the ad says.

The class action lawsuit, filed in several states, accuses the brewer of cheating consumers out of the stated alcohol percentage by adding water just before bottling its beers.

Anheuser-Busch InBev has called the claims groundless. In the ads, the company calls its beer "the best beer we know how to brew."

"We take no shortcuts and make no exceptions. Ever."