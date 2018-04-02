Sporting KC to Host MLS All-Star Game in July

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Major League Soccer is bringing its All-Star game to the home of Sporting Kansas City.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber announced Thursday that Livestrong Sporting Park would host the game between MLS All-Stars and an international club still to be determined on July 31. It will be the 10th time that MLS All-Stars have played an international opponent.

The game follows a successful showing by the Kansas City area in hosting Major League Baseball's All-Star game last summer. Fans packed every event during the festivities at Kauffman Stadium, just across the state line in Kansas City, Mo.

Last year's MLS All-Star game was played in Philadelphia.