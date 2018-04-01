Sports 10pm

Palmyra gets the win with 2-1 in 8 innings.

They are trying to return to the final four for the first time since 2003.

Blair Oaks is playing in the Class Two State Quarterfinals. And the Blair Oaks football team has Justic Eiken at quaterback...But it's Kristin Eiken who is one of the stars on the football field.

Also in Class Two... The Westran Hornets win and advance to another final four.

Coach Kelly Odneal's club beat Lawson 5-1.

They play a state semifinal game on Friday at 2:30pm.

It will be a state record 15th trip to the final four.

The lady owls from Silex win 3-2.

High school soccer in the Capital City... Helias hosting Hickman...

It's the time of the season when teams start jockeying for district tournament seeding...

Late in the first half off the rebound Evan Camden knocks it in for his second goal of the game Hickman rolls 4-2.

Also at 179 soccer park... Jefferson City wins on the lone penalty kick goal against Rock Bridge.

The Mizzou football team takes another trip to the national stage on Saturday with a third straight game in front of a television audience.

But the players are more interested in the 70-thousand tiger fans who make noise they can actually hear.

The "Zou", as Coach Pinkel calls it, is turning into quite the home field advantage.

Last season Mizzou only lost to Oklahoma at home.

This season they are perfect.

Missouri football coach, Gary Pinkel said, "The advantage...And you ask any one of our players, the advantage in any game--especially a big game is very, very significant."

Missouri senior wide receiver, Will Franklin said, "I don't know if it's going to be more like nebraska more, but there's going to be more people...It's just exciting around here during that time...It's my last one...It's going to be a big one."

Missouri sophomore linebacker, Sean Weatherspoon said, "It's kind of expected that you go out there and give it all you have. Nobody wants to lose their homecoming, that'd kind of mess up everyone's plans..."

The Missouri volleyball team hosts Nebraska tomorrow night, 6:30 at the Hearnes Center.

Nebraska won the national title last season and comes to Columbia as the number one ranked team in the nation this year.

They're 16-0, having only lost one game all season.

The Tigers lost four straight out of the big 12 gate, but now they've won five straight matches.

Tatum Ailes, Missouri senior libero, said, "Anybody's beatable. It doesn't matter if they are number one or last in the division, anybody can take anybody on any given night. Especially in the big 12 because it's such a tough conference here."

Missouri volleyball coach, Wayne Kreklow said, "I think our players have competed at a high enough level that while they respect them a great deal, I don't think they're intimidated. I think we've played enough good teams that you kinda know 'we're going up against the best here.' We're gonna do our best and give it our best shot."