Sports Show Roundtable with Steve Walentik

COLUMBIA - KOMU 8's Chris Gervino sat down with Columbia Daily Tribune's Steve Walentik on the Sports Show Roundtable segment for February 17, 2013.

The two discuss the results of the thrilling Saturday game at Arkansas as well as previewing Tuesday's home game against Southeastern Conference front-runner Florida. The Missouri Tigers are currently 18-7 on the season and 7-5 in the SEC. Mizzou has a total of six regular season games left.