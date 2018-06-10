Sports Xtra Hot Seat: Kim English
COLUMBIA - Former Missouri basketball player Kim English sat down in the Sports Xtra hot seat on Sunday night. Jim Riek, who was filling in for Chris Gervino, asked English about his reaction to the hiring of Kim Anderson, his career plans, his summer basketball camps and more.
This week, Kim English will be holding a two-day basketball camp at Hickman High School open to both girls and boys. Both current and former Missouri players will be on hand to help with the camp from June 26 - 27.
- Grades 3 - 7: 10 a.m. - noon
- Grades 8 - 12: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- To sign up, visit kimenglishcamps.com
When asked about his future basketball career, English told KOMU that he will participate in this year's NBA Summer League with two teams. He will play four games in Orlando as a member of the Orlando Magic team and then go to Las Vegas to play with the Washington Wizards.
