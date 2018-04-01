Spring Football at its Close, QB Competition Continues

COLUMBIA - The Black and Gold Game is the climax of spring football.

The Big story this spring of course concerns the quarterback position. Who will be Missouri's starting signal caller with Blaine Gabbert heading to the NFL?

It could be Gabbert's younger brother Tyler, a redshirt freshman, or sophomore James Franklin, who played sparingly last season.

Regardless of what happens Saturday, this battle will likely not be determined until preseason practice in August.

The competition between Gabbert and Franklin continues.

"You need to be able to step up and make plays, even when something breaks down. Something small-- does the receiver have the wrong signal, did they minus and make it into double minus." said sophomore quarterback James Franklin.

And freshman quarterback Tyler Gabbert said, "The biggest thing is to stay calm with it, and if you can stay calm and continue to do your job and focus on the little things, the big picture starts to fall into place for you."