Springfield Airport to Close For Runway Renovation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - The airport in Missouri's third largest city will be shut down for several days in August to resurface a runway.

The Springfield-Branson National Airport plans to close from 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, until 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15. The closing will affect all commercial flights, private airlines and general aviation.

Crews have been working since June to resurface one of the airport's two runways. The 72-hour closing will allow crews to do resurfacing work at the intersection of the two runways. The runway is to be complete in early November.

Airport officials say the new surface should last 25 to 30 years.

The last time both runways were shut down for maintenance or construction was in 1972.