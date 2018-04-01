Springfield area coping with string of violent deaths
SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Springfield-area leaders are trying to respond to 12 violent or suspicious deaths in an eight-day span.
Authorities say at least seven of the deaths recorded starting Feb. 12 are linked to domestic violence. They include a murder-suicide in Willard Feb. 12, a double homicide in Springfield Feb. 13 and three bodies found Feb 20 in a burning house in Springfield.
The Springfield News-Leader reports city police responded to 2,701 domestic assaults in 2014, the highest rate per capita for any city the state.
A Family Violence Task Force has been working against domestic violence since 2013. Brandi Bartel, who leads a group that provides services to victims of violent or sexual crimes, says she hopes the recent deaths will raise awareness of the domestic violence issue with area residents.
