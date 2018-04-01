Springfield Boy Selected for Gerber Ad Campaign

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A 19-month-old Springfield boy has been chosen as the new face of an advertising campaign for Gerber, the baby food manufacturer.

Tate Rosendahl was selected as the Grand Prize winner of the 2011 Gerber Generation Photo Search and is now the new face of a Gerber ad campaign.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Gerber judges looked over photos of 156,000 children ranging in age from birth to preschool in their search last year. The winning photo selected by the judges featured the blue-eyed, blonde-headed baby smiling with his tongue out.

Tate also won a $50,000 college scholarship and recently completed an all-expenses paid trip to New York for a photo shoot.