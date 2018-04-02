Springfield boy sells lemonade to help pay for his adoption

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Springfield third-grader is selling lemonade to help pay for his adoption.

Nine-year-old Tristan Jacobson sold $1 lemonades Friday in front of the home he shares with Donnie Davis and her husband, Jimmy, who have been Tristan's kinship guardians since Tristan was 5.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the money from the lemonade stand and a weekend yard sale will go toward helping pay about $5,000 in legal fees so Tristan can be adopted.

Donnie Davis says she and her husband already consider Tristan their son. She says the adoption is "more for reassurance for him, knowing that he has his forever family and he has our name."