Springfield call center closes, loss of 100 jobs

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A Springfield call center that processed orders for Pizza Huts nationwide has closed, citing changes in pizza ordering habits.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that NPC International, the Pizza Hut franchisee that operates the East Sunshine Street call center, closed Wednesday, leaving more than 100 employees without jobs.

A note posted on the center's front door said the closure stems from a decline in call center orders caused by an increase in internet orders and direct calls to stores.

Pittsburg, Kansas-based NPC International said on its website it's Pizza Hut's largest franchisee, with more than 1,250 locations in 28 states.

Center manager Mark Hubbell said he learned Tuesday that the center's closing had been finalized, and that the organization was working to find jobs for the center's employees.