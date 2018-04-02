Springfield Church Gets Visit from Ethiopian President

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Springfield is expected to get a visit from the president of Ethiopia this week. Girma Wolde-Giorgis is making the trip so he can personally thank Hope Community Church in Springfield for supporting aid work in Ethiopia. The church's aid efforts have gone on for more than five years. Hope Community works closely with Bright Hope, an agency that the church helped start in Ethiopia. Springfield spokeswoman Louise Whall says it may be first time the city has hosted a foreign head of state. While in the U.S. Wolde-Giorgis also visit a church in Killeen, Texas, that partners with the Springfield church. The leader has been in the U.S. since Friday for a speaking engagement in New York.