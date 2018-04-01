Springfield Considers Marijuana Ordinance

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - The Springfield City Council is considering an ordinance that would allow people to have some municipal marijuana offenses removed from their records in certain cases.

The council took no action on the proposal Monday but allowed it to advance to a vote at a meeting in two weeks.

Under the ordinance, the offense could be removed if a person completes community service or probation and goes two years without any felony convictions or other pending charges. The ordinance does not impose any age restrictions.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the city's legal staff has questioned the legality of the proposal. State law doesn't allow the city to expunge convictions, but it doesn't ban it, either.