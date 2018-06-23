Springfield Council Delays Vote on Marijuana

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - The Springfield City Council will wait at least a month to vote on a bill that would allow residents to have some marijuana offenses removed from their records.

The council was scheduled to vote on the bill Monday but tabled it to allow more time to work on its language.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the bill would allow first-time offenders to have a municipal marijuana possession or paraphernalia charge removed from their records.

The ordinance would apply only to municipal violations involving 35 grams of marijuana or less. A person would have to complete community service or probation and avoid any other crimes for two years.