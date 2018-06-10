Springfield Dealing With Surge of Metal Thefts

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Springfield police say it could be years before they know if new rules governing the sale of metal to scrap yards have any impact on copper thefts.

The City Council voted in March to require scrap yards to report the names of anyone who sells more than $50 in metal. Sellers also are required to show identification.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the move was prompted by a surge in copper thefts in the city, which had nearly 250 thefts involving metal in the first 10 months of 2010.

The rules didn't stop someone from stealing copper wiring from Bill White's 12,000-square-foot warehouse twice in a month. White says he replaced the wiring at a cost of $27,500 -- but it was stolen again.