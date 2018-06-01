Springfield Farmers' Market Wins Mo. Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A farmers' market program in Springfield has been honored with an award by the state Department of Agriculture.

The department says its 2012 Champions of the Year award goes to the Harvest on Wheels program at the Greater Springfield Farmers' Market.

Harvest on Wheels is a nonprofit group whose members volunteer at the farmers' market, coordinate promotions and assist the vendors. In exchange, vendors and customers donate to Harvest on Wheels, which supplies produce to food banks and pantries in the Springfield area.

The organization has collected more than 130,000 pounds of food from vendors at the Springfield farmers' market since 2009.