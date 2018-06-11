Springfield Gets Research Center

Missouri State University owns the new center and hopes it will create jobs and manufacturing in futuristic areas like nanotechnology. Missouri State leaders joined city, county and state officials for a grand opening ceremony Wednesday. They named the center for Seventh District Congressman Roy Blunt, a supporter who has helped win millions of dollars in federal construction financing and research grants. Many of the projects that have already started are defense-related. A second phase of the project will convert the rest of the mill building into a facility for making prototypes and advanced manufacturing technology. About 50 people work in the center now and the jobs will total between 200 and 300 once Phase Two is done next year.