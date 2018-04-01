Springfield Grapples With Growing Deer Population
SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Springfield officials are taking a closer look at allowing hunting inside city limits to control a rapidly growing deer population.
The Springfield News-Leader reports a committee of City Council members met last week to discuss creation of an urban hunting season that some endorsed but others weren't so sure about because of safety concerns.
A wildlife biologist with the Missouri Department of Conservation told members there had never been a serious bow-and-arrow hunting injury in Missouri since the department started keeping records.
Councilman Mike Carroll says it's much more likely a person could get hurt in a car crash caused by deer than to be injured in an urban hunting accident.
Springfield already allows managed deer hunts each season near Lake Springfield and Fellows Lake.
More News
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule: