Springfield Grapples With Growing Deer Population

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Springfield officials are taking a closer look at allowing hunting inside city limits to control a rapidly growing deer population.

The Springfield News-Leader reports a committee of City Council members met last week to discuss creation of an urban hunting season that some endorsed but others weren't so sure about because of safety concerns.

A wildlife biologist with the Missouri Department of Conservation told members there had never been a serious bow-and-arrow hunting injury in Missouri since the department started keeping records.

Councilman Mike Carroll says it's much more likely a person could get hurt in a car crash caused by deer than to be injured in an urban hunting accident.

Springfield already allows managed deer hunts each season near Lake Springfield and Fellows Lake.