Springfield Group Pushes Discrimination Ban

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - The Springfield City Council is being asked to consider ordinances that would ban discrimination against gay people.

The Mayor's Commission on Human Rights sent three proposed ordinances to the city council that are designed to work together to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the commission asked the council last week to bring the proposal to a committee for more discussion or to a public hearing.

One ordinance adds protection of sexual orientation and gender identity to public accommodations, such as employment, while another adds protections for housing.

The third proposed ordinance would add sexual orientation and gender identity to the city's anti-discrimination code.