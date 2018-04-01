Springfield Hospital Fires 6 After Patient Suicide

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A Springfield hospital has fired six employees and overhauled some policies after a patient committed suicide.



CoxHealth officials say the six employees falsified paperwork about how often they checked on the safety of psychiatric patients at Cox North.

The hospital investigated after 34-year-old Anthony Gillham hanged himself on Dec. 5. State health officials found that staff at an Adult Psychiatry unit did not monitor him as required.



The Springfield News-Leader reported Friday that employees said they checked on Gillham every 15 minutes, but video showed he wasn't checked for 50 minutes. His roommate found him hanging in

the room.



The hospital's new correction plan includes requiring psychiatric patients to be in view of hospital staff during waking hours, hiring more employees and checking patients at 12- to

18-minute intervals.