Springfield Identifies Fire Victim

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Springfield officials have identified a 65-year-old man who was killed in a weekend house fire.

Springfield Fire Marshall William Spence said in a release Monday that Paul R. Dorrough of Springfield died in the fire Sunday. He says the investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

Fire officials said Dorrough was found dead inside the room where the fire started. No other injuries were reported.