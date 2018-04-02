Springfield in race to host "Simpsons" movie

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Springfield wants to be in the movies. City officials are hoping hundreds of residents will turn out tomorrow to film a scene for its entry in a national contest to host next month's premiere of the movie version of "The Simpsons" cartoon. Missouri's city is competing with 13 other Springfields around the country for the honor and the publicity. Springfield is the name of the Simpsons' fictional hometown. The competition requires each city to produce a three-to-five minute video depicting its "Simpsons spirit." A winner will be picked by public voting on the USA Today Web site. The winning Springfield will host the premiere of "The Simpsons Movie," which opens nationwide July 27th. Some scenes for the video were shot a week ago during a Springfield Cardinals baseball game.