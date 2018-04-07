Springfield man, 31, pleads guilty in uncle's fatal shooting

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A southwest Missouri man has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in the fatal shooting of his uncle in 2015.

The News-Leader reports that 31-year-old Preston Watts pleaded guilty last week to first-degree involuntary manslaughter in connection with the November 2015 killing of 38-year-old Jonathan L. McCrary in Springfield. Prosecutors agreed to drop the second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges against Watts in exchange for the plea.

Watts is scheduled to be sentenced at a hearing Aug. 16. He faces a maximum of seven years in prison.

Prosecutors say they will seek prison time. Rodney Hackathorn, Watts' attorney, says he will ask for probation.

Hackathorn says Watts was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed McCrary outside of a home on Nov. 2, 2015.