Springfield Man Charged in Baby's Death

Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A 19-year-old Springfield man is charged with abuse of a child resulting in death for allegedly throwing an eight-month-old boy on the floor of a motel room. Police said the boy's skull fracture and other injuries caused his death three days later in a Springfield hospital. Jeremy Worley is jailed in lieu of a $150,000 bond. Greene County prosecutors charged Worley with felony abuse of a child and involuntary manslaughter for the March incident. According to court records, Worley lived with the boy's mother in a Springfield motel. Worley was alone with the baby and the boy's two-year-old sister when the injuries occurred.