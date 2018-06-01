Springfield man charged in sexual misconduct with a child

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Springfield man accused of inappropriate behavior with an 11-year-old girl has been charged.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 38-year-old Denny R. Bonar was charged on Monday with attempted enticement of a child and sexual misconduct involving a child. Prosecutors said that in August 2012, Bonar made the child lie naked in his bed and watch pornographic videos.

It was not immediately clear if Bonar has an attorney.