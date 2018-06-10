Springfield man dies in fall from I-44 bridge

By: The Associated Press

JEROME (AP) - A Springfield man has died after falling from a highway bridge in south-central Missouri.

The Rolla Daily News reports that 63-year-old Johnathan Ray Conrad died after falling off an Interstate 44 bridge in western Phelps County near Jerome.

Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Cody Fulkerson says it appears Conrad fell Saturday night when he was trying to cross the interstate for assistance with a stalled vehicle. He fell about 90 feet.

Fulkerson says it appears Conrad thought he was crossing a median to seek help but instead fell in between two interstate bridges.

He says the area has no lights and there are no shoulders along the bridge.