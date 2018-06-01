Springfield Man Fatally Shot by Sheriff's Deputies

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A 33-year-old Springfield man died after being shot during a confrontation with Greene County sheriff's deputies.

Sheriff Jim Arnott says deputies were called to the home Sunday evening by a homeowner who had confronted a man walking outside his house.

Arnott said the man fled into nearby woods when deputies arrived. The sheriff says in a news release that the man appeared to have a weapon and charged at deputies, who fired several times. He says investigators were trying to determine whether the man did have a weapon.

The man died later at a Springfield hospital.

Arnott says it's unclear what the man was doing near the home.

The three deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave, although the sheriff says that doesn't mean all three shot the man.