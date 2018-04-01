Springfield man found dead after standoff

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Police in Springfield say a man who kept authorities in a several-hour standoff was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the house.

Police say officers responding to a reported domestic disturbance Tuesday afternoon outside a house saw a man later identified as 52-year-old Phillip Luker run inside the residence, retrieve a gun and point it at an officer, starting a standoff.

Police say that after several hours of negotiations, tactical officers entered the home and found Luker's body.

Police say the investigation continues.