Springfield man gets probation in fatal crash

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A Springfield driver who killed one of his passengers and paralyzed another while speeding over hills in an attempt to make his car become airborne has been sentenced to probation.

The Springfield News-Leader reports 21-year-old Matthew Hogue received a suspended imposition of sentence on Thursday. His first-degree involuntary manslaughter conviction will fall off his record after five years if he follows the terms of his probation.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Hogue was driving more than 70 mph in May 2013 on a county road east of Springfield to attempt the maneuver known as "hilltopping." Twenty-nine-year-old Kendi Highland was killed and 21-year-old Joseph Sims was paralyzed after Hogue lost control and flipped the vehicle.

Hogue's attorney says he hopes his client uses the opportunity to give back to the community.