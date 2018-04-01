Springfield man guilty in crash that killed friend

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A 21 year-old Springfield man has been found guilty in the death of a friend in an accident while he was speeding over hills in an effort to make his vehicle go airborne.

A Greene County jury on Thursday determined Matthew Hogue was guilty of first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the death of 29-year-old Kendi Highland and second-degree assault for injuries to another passenger, 21-year-old Joseph Sims, who was left paralyzed. Hogue will be sentenced Oct. 23.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Hogue was driving more than 70 mph in May 2013 on a country road east of Springfield in what is known as "hilltopping." He lost control of the car, which overturned several times.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the speed limit on the road is 30 mph.