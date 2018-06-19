Springfield Man Guilty of Using Machete in Robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A Greene County jury found a 38-year-old Springfield man guilty of a robbery in which he threatened the victim with a machete.

Christopher G. Yaeger was convicted Wednesday of first-degree robbery for the January 2012 robbery at a woman's home in Springfield.

Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson says Yaeger assaulted and robbed the women while threatening her with a machete. The machete's blade was inscribed with Yaeger's name.

Yaeger will be sentenced in April. He faces a possible sentence of 10 years to life in prison.